BCD Travel forecasts global airfares will grow by 1% to 2% in 2020

BCD Travel released (17-Sep-2019) its 2020 Industry Forecast, projects global airfares will rise by 1% to 2% in 2020, while global hotel rates will increase by 1% to 3%. According to BCD, demand will be strong enough for airlines in most markets to raise average fares to help offset higher fuel and labour costs. In 2020, economy fares for regional flights are expected to rise by 1%, while business class fares will increase by 2%. Globally, average air ticket prices for intercontinental travel in both business and economy classes are expected to rise 1% in 2020. Average ticket price increases will range 1% to 3% across the regions. [more - original PR]