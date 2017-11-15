Loading
15-Nov-2017 9:29 AM

BBA Aviation reports 10% revenue growth for first 10 months of 2017, full year outlook unchanged

BBA Aviation released (14-Nov-2017) a trading update for the 10 months to the end of Oct-2017 and announced its full year outlook remains unchanged:

  • Trading performance: Remains in line with expectations;
  • Group revenue: +10.2% year-on-year;
  • Signature Flight Support: 
    • Revenue:
      • +14.2% (+3.8% on an organic basis);
      • +5.3 for the three months to 30-Sep-2017; 
      • Growth reflects "good progress" with commercial renegotiations for its enlarged network;
    • US business and general aviation flight movements:
      • +3.7% (nine months to 30-Sep-2017);
      • +4.3% (three months to 30-Sep-2017);
    • Hurricane activity: Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, caused minimal impact overall across the Signature network;
    • New licence agreements: Signed a Signature Select licence with Fly Across at Toluca International Airport, expanding the affiliate FBO programme to 19 locations;
  • Aftermarket Services:
    • Revenue +1.8% (-2.8% on an organic basis);
  • Like-for-like revenue growth at Ontic was more than offset by declining revenues in engine repair and overhaul;
  • Ontic underlying operating profit "performed well" with a good contribution from GE licences acquired at the end of 2016;
  • Ontic business continues to see a "strong pipeline of future growth opportunities". [more - original PR]

