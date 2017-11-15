BBA Aviation reports 10% revenue growth for first 10 months of 2017, full year outlook unchanged

BBA Aviation released (14-Nov-2017) a trading update for the 10 months to the end of Oct-2017 and announced its full year outlook remains unchanged:
- Trading performance: Remains in line with expectations;
- Group revenue: +10.2% year-on-year;
- Revenue reflects "good" organic growth at Signature Flight Support and contribution from acquisitions;
- Signature Flight Support:
- Revenue:
- +14.2% (+3.8% on an organic basis);
- +5.3 for the three months to 30-Sep-2017;
- Growth reflects "good progress" with commercial renegotiations for its enlarged network;
- US business and general aviation flight movements:
- +3.7% (nine months to 30-Sep-2017);
- +4.3% (three months to 30-Sep-2017);
- Hurricane activity: Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, caused minimal impact overall across the Signature network;
- New licence agreements: Signed a Signature Select licence with Fly Across at Toluca International Airport, expanding the affiliate FBO programme to 19 locations;
- Revenue:
- Aftermarket Services:
- Revenue +1.8% (-2.8% on an organic basis);
- Like-for-like revenue growth at Ontic was more than offset by declining revenues in engine repair and overhaul;
- Ontic underlying operating profit "performed well" with a good contribution from GE licences acquired at the end of 2016;
- Ontic business continues to see a "strong pipeline of future growth opportunities". [more - original PR]