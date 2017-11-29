Loading
29-Nov-2017 9:35 AM

FOCA revokes operating licence of Darwin Airline

Switzerland Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) revoked (28-Nov-2017) the operating licence of Darwin Airline (Adria Airways Switzerland) with immediate effect. As previously reported by CAPA, Darwin Airline filed for insolvency and plans to change its business model to become a crew service provider/ACMI operator. FOCA clarified Darwin is still able to carry out operations for other airlines "for the time being" and an operating licence could be reissued "if Darwin provides the appropriate financial proof". [more - original PR - German]

