Auckland Airport suffers fuel shortage, disrupting airline operations

Refining New Zealand stated (17-Sep-2017) the aviation fuel pipeline supplying Auckland Airport has been damaged, restricting the supply of aviation fuel. As a result of the pipeline damage the oil companies are rationing the amount of fuel they are supplying to airlines. Approximately 27 domestic and international services have been cancelled as of 17-Sep-2017.
- Refining New Zealand spokesman Greg McNeill estimated the damage to the pipeline supplying Auckland Airport would take between 10 and 14 days to fix (stuff.co.nz, 17-Sep-2017). The company will operate the pipleline at 70% of capacity until the repairs have been certified by a pipe expert from Lloyds and the pipeline has been operated successfully.
- Mobil Oil New Zealand manager Andrew McNaught said aviation fuel suppliers are seeking to make alternative arragments for fuel supply, including "transporting more fuel from the refinery via road-tankers, diverting additional loads to Auckland where possible, and working with customers to carefully manage their supply requirements" (stuff.co.nz, 17-Sep-2017).
- Auckland Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood said the airport is working closely with airlines and other airport stakeholders to monitor the impact of the temporary disruption on airlines and their operations with a particular focus on helping passengers manage through this period of disruption. [more - original PR - Auckland Airport]
- Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ) executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said (17-Sep-2017) the board's 28 member airlines that are looking at ways to mitigate the fuel shortage, with options including: Bringing extra fuel on inbound flights to cover outbound flights; diverting some flights to Australia or Pacific Island airports to refuel, and; cancelling some flights. According to BARNZ, airlines are "immediately responding" to restrictions on the supply of jet fuel at Auckland Airport following the temporary shutdown of Refining New Zealand's pipeline into Auckland. [more - original PR - BARNZ]
- New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said he has issued instructions to New Zealand Government ministers to "offer all assistance that the Government can" to restore aviation fuel supplies (New Zealand Herald, 17-Sep-2017).
- Qantas and Jetstar Airways stated there may be some disruptions to schedules in and out of Auckland Airport and the airlines are working to minimise the impact on customers as much as possible. Possible solutions including upgauging some trans Tasman Qantas services from Boeing 737s to A330s (stuff.co.nz, 17-Sep-2017). [more - original PR - Qantas/Jetstar]
- Air New Zealand stated all airlines operating from Auckland Airport are impacted due to the limits in volume of jet fuel able to be uplifted. According to the carrier, the volume of jet fuel able to be uplifted is limited to 30% of normal usage. Air New Zealand is working through the implications for its operations over coming days and is putting a "range of measures in place". These will include:
- Cancelling some domestic and Tasman services to consolidate passenger loads. Flight cancellations comprise one service on 17-Sep-2017, seven services on 18-Sep-2017, and 10 services on 19-Sep-2017;
- Ensuring domestic jet services uplift maximum fuel limits when operating out of Wellington or Christchurch to reduce fuel requirements out of Auckland;
- Requiring some long haul services to and from Asia and North America to undertake refuelling stops at selected Pacific or Australian airports. [more - original PR - Air New Zealand I] [more - original PR - Air New Zealand II]