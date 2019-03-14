BARA submits response to Productivity Commission draft report on airports

Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) responded (13-Mar-2019) to the Australian Productivity Commission's Draft Report on the economic regulation of airports. Details of the submission include:

Improved services at Sydney and Melbourne airports will lead to improved international on time departures by about 6ppts;

BARA suggested direct check-in mishandled bags could be reduced by 24,000 p/a across major international airports;

Across all the major international airports, international airlines could save AUD270 million (USD191 million) in additional operating costs over the next five years;

BARA suggested airport operators improve services and systems in the following areas: passenger wayfinding; investment in understanding aircraft turnaround processes; managing flights to available capacity; give equal priority for baggage makeup space; improve baggage system maintenance; and track bags across handover points;

BARA stated there is an excess in foreign object debris on Sydney Airport airfields, creating delays and damage to aircraft;

airfields, creating delays and damage to aircraft; Sydney Airport fuel throughput levy is criticised by BARA, with the levy estimated to earn AUD16 million (USD11.3 million) to AUD17 million (USD12 million), generating a return of 400% p/a on the value of the land the facilities occupy at the airport;

BARA called on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to revamp the annual airport monitoring report, instead of a revamp via the Productivity Commission's Draft Report.

BARA stated it has "particular issue with Sydney Airport's efforts to silence any public criticism from international airlines about the standard of services at the airport". BARA executive director Barry Abrams said the airport is "doing its best to stop international airlines publicly raising issues of industry importance due to problems with services at the airport" and BARA "has no intention of complying with these draconian directions" on behalf of its member airlines. [more - original PR]