BARA: Intl airlines spend USD22m in reconnecting mishandled baggage in 2017/2018

Board of Airlines Representatives of Australia (BARA) reported (23-Nov-2018) the estimated rate of mishandled international bags averaged 4.1 per 1000 passengers at Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth airports. BARA also estimated international carriers invested around AUD30 milion (USD21.8 million) in reconnecting mishandled baggage with passengers in FY2017/2018. Transfer baggage accounts for around half of mishandled baggage despite only accounting for around 7% of total baggage. [more - original PR]