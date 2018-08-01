1-Aug-2018 2:52 PM
BARA expects Western Sydney Airport to be the 'obvious' place for airlines
Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Barry Abrams, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2018) Western Sydney Airport will be the "obvious" way for airlines to go, particularly as the hours at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport are full and Western Sydney already offers a "naturally big catchment base". Following long term trends, Mr Abrams stated international travel is becoming increasingly more affordable, and if fares continue as they are, "we'll be continually expanding travel possibilities for people".