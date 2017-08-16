Bangkok Airways reports net loss in 2Q2017

Bangkok Airways reported (15-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total revenue: THB5982 million (USD174.4 million), -1.2% year-on-year; Passenger: THB4259 million (USD124.2 million), -2.0%; Sales and service income: THB898.5 million (USD26.2 million), +12.2%; Passenger service charge: THB148.4 million (USD4.3 million), +19.8%; Total costs: THB6214 million (USD181.2 million), +17.2%; Profit (loss) before finance cost and tax: (THB8.5 million) (USD0.2 million), compared to a profit of THB911.9 million (USD25.9 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (THB520.6 million) (USD15.2 million), compared to a loss of THB111.9 million (USD3.2 million) in p-c-p; Passengers: 1.3 million, +4.5%; Domestic: 916,700, +4.0%; International: 378,500, +5.7%; Passenger load factor: 62.7%, -1.8ppts; Domestic: 66.3%, -0.8ppt; International: 58.7%, -2.6ppts; Passenger yield^: THB4.25 (USD12.4 cents), -8.2%; Revenue per ASK: THB2.92 (USD8.5 cents), -12.3%; Cost per ASK: THB3.36 (USD9.8 cents), +5.0%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total revenue: THB13,451 million (USD387.6 million), -2.7%; Passenger: THB10,182 million (USD293.4 million), -2.9%; Sales and service income: THB1882 million (USD54.2 million), +12.0%; Passenger service charge: THB304.6 million (USD8.8 million), +1.0%; Total costs: THB12,706 million (USD366.1 million), +15.7%; Profit before finance cost and tax: THB1136 million (USD32.7 million), -64.2%; Net profit: THB44.4 million (USD1.3 million), -97.0%; Passengers: 2.9 million, +3.5%; Domestic: 2.1 million, +2.6%; International: 840,4040, +6.0%; Passenger load factor: 67.1%, -2.5ppts; Domestic: 71.9%, -2.3ppts; International: 61.6%, -2.1ppt; Passenger yield^: THB4.61 (USD13.3 cents), -9.3%; Revenue per ASK: THB3.34 (USD9.6 cents), -14.1%; Cost per ASK: THB3.36 (USD9.7 cents), +3.4%; Total assets: THB55,183 million (USD1590 million); Cash and cash equivalents: THB3948 million (USD113.7 million); Total liabilities: THB27,889 million (USD803.5 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]



^Scheduled passenger revenues excluding fuel surcharge, insurance surcharge and excess baggage divided by RPKs

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029154 for 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028812 for 1H2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028359 for 2Q2016