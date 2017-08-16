Loading
16-Aug-2017 8:34 AM

Bangkok Airways reports net loss in 2Q2017

Bangkok Airways reported (15-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Total revenue: THB5982 million (USD174.4 million), -1.2% year-on-year;
      • Passenger: THB4259 million (USD124.2 million), -2.0%;
      • Sales and service income: THB898.5 million (USD26.2 million), +12.2%;
      • Passenger service charge: THB148.4 million (USD4.3 million), +19.8%;
    • Total costs: THB6214 million (USD181.2 million), +17.2%;
    • Profit (loss) before finance cost and tax: (THB8.5 million) (USD0.2 million), compared to a profit of THB911.9 million (USD25.9 million) in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (THB520.6 million) (USD15.2 million), compared to a loss of THB111.9 million (USD3.2 million) in p-c-p;
    • Passengers: 1.3 million, +4.5%;
      • Domestic: 916,700, +4.0%;
      • International: 378,500, +5.7%;
    • Passenger load factor: 62.7%, -1.8ppts;
      • Domestic: 66.3%, -0.8ppt;
      • International: 58.7%, -2.6ppts;
    • Passenger yield^: THB4.25 (USD12.4 cents), -8.2%;
    • Revenue per ASK: THB2.92 (USD8.5 cents), -12.3%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB3.36 (USD9.8 cents), +5.0%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
    • Total revenue: THB13,451 million (USD387.6 million), -2.7%;
      • Passenger: THB10,182 million (USD293.4 million), -2.9%;
      • Sales and service income: THB1882 million (USD54.2 million), +12.0%;
      • Passenger service charge: THB304.6 million (USD8.8 million), +1.0%;
    • Total costs: THB12,706 million (USD366.1 million), +15.7%;
    • Profit before finance cost and tax: THB1136 million (USD32.7 million), -64.2%;
    • Net profit: THB44.4 million (USD1.3 million), -97.0%;
    • Passengers: 2.9 million, +3.5%;
      • Domestic: 2.1 million, +2.6%;
      • International: 840,4040, +6.0%;
    • Passenger load factor: 67.1%, -2.5ppts;
      • Domestic: 71.9%, -2.3ppts;
      • International: 61.6%, -2.1ppt;
    • Passenger yield^: THB4.61 (USD13.3 cents), -9.3%;
    • Revenue per ASK: THB3.34 (USD9.6 cents), -14.1%;
    • Cost per ASK: THB3.36 (USD9.7 cents), +3.4%;
    • Total assets: THB55,183 million (USD1590 million);
    • Cash and cash equivalents: THB3948 million (USD113.7 million);
    • Total liabilities: THB27,889 million (USD803.5 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

^Scheduled passenger revenues excluding fuel surcharge, insurance surcharge and excess baggage divided by RPKs
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029154 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028812 for 1H2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028359 for 2Q2016

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More