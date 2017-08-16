Bangkok Airways reports net loss in 2Q2017

Bangkok Airways reported (15-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total revenue: THB5982 million (USD174.4 million), -1.2% year-on-year;
- Passenger: THB4259 million (USD124.2 million), -2.0%;
- Sales and service income: THB898.5 million (USD26.2 million), +12.2%;
- Passenger service charge: THB148.4 million (USD4.3 million), +19.8%;
- Total costs: THB6214 million (USD181.2 million), +17.2%;
- Profit (loss) before finance cost and tax: (THB8.5 million) (USD0.2 million), compared to a profit of THB911.9 million (USD25.9 million) in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (THB520.6 million) (USD15.2 million), compared to a loss of THB111.9 million (USD3.2 million) in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 1.3 million, +4.5%;
- Domestic: 916,700, +4.0%;
- International: 378,500, +5.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 62.7%, -1.8ppts;
- Domestic: 66.3%, -0.8ppt;
- International: 58.7%, -2.6ppts;
- Passenger yield^: THB4.25 (USD12.4 cents), -8.2%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB2.92 (USD8.5 cents), -12.3%;
- Cost per ASK: THB3.36 (USD9.8 cents), +5.0%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total revenue: THB13,451 million (USD387.6 million), -2.7%;
- Passenger: THB10,182 million (USD293.4 million), -2.9%;
- Sales and service income: THB1882 million (USD54.2 million), +12.0%;
- Passenger service charge: THB304.6 million (USD8.8 million), +1.0%;
- Total costs: THB12,706 million (USD366.1 million), +15.7%;
- Profit before finance cost and tax: THB1136 million (USD32.7 million), -64.2%;
- Net profit: THB44.4 million (USD1.3 million), -97.0%;
- Passengers: 2.9 million, +3.5%;
- Domestic: 2.1 million, +2.6%;
- International: 840,4040, +6.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 67.1%, -2.5ppts;
- Domestic: 71.9%, -2.3ppts;
- International: 61.6%, -2.1ppt;
- Passenger yield^: THB4.61 (USD13.3 cents), -9.3%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB3.34 (USD9.6 cents), -14.1%;
- Cost per ASK: THB3.36 (USD9.7 cents), +3.4%;
- Total assets: THB55,183 million (USD1590 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents: THB3948 million (USD113.7 million);
- Total liabilities: THB27,889 million (USD803.5 million). [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
^Scheduled passenger revenues excluding fuel surcharge, insurance surcharge and excess baggage divided by RPKs
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029154 for 2Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028812 for 1H2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028359 for 2Q2016