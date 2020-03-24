24-Mar-2020 4:32 PM
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport pax declines 31% in Feb-2020
Airports of Thailand reported (23-Mar-2020) the following traffic highlights for Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport for Feb-2020:
- Passengers: 3.9 million, -30.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 902,206, -17.5%;
- International: 3.0 million, -34.1%;
- Cargo: 106,715 tonnes, +7.4%;
- Domestic: 1927 tonnes, -29.6%;
- International: 104,788 tonnes, +8.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 26,426, -15.2%;
- Domestic: 6982, -5.4%;
- International: 19,444, -18.2%. [more - original PR]