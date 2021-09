Bangkok Airways president and CEO Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) "I think what we need to do is to regain the confidence of tourists who want to travel", adding domestic travel demand is gradually resuming. Mr Prasarttong-Osoth said the carrier may have to look at pricing strategies and opening up new destinations in order to increase competitiveness.