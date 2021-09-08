Become a CAPA Member
8-Sep-2021 11:01 PM

Bangkok Airways: Some aircraft may be retired before re-entering service

Bangkok Airways president and CEO Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) some of the carrier's aircraft may be retired before they re-enter service, including one aircraft due to be returned in 2021. Mr Prasarttong-Osoth said: "That's what we see in the near future, like next year and probably the year after, that the fleet might be smaller". He added it is not in the carrier's immediate plan to look at any future aircraft orders.

