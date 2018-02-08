Loading
8-Feb-2018 7:44 AM

Bangkok Airways orders four more ATR 72-600s

Bangkok Airways and ATR signed (08-Feb-2018) a contract for the purchase of four additional ATR 72-600 aircraft at the 2018 Singapore Airshow. The aircraft will be configured with 70 seats and are scheduled for delivery between Oct-2018 and Mar-2019. The agreement is valued at more than USD100 million. The airline currently operates nine ATR 72-600s and six ATR 72-500s, which will be progressively replaced by ATR 72-600s. The number of ATR aircraft operating in ASEAN countries increased from 50 to nearly 250 since 2007. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More