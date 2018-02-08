Bangkok Airways orders four more ATR 72-600s

Bangkok Airways and ATR signed (08-Feb-2018) a contract for the purchase of four additional ATR 72-600 aircraft at the 2018 Singapore Airshow. The aircraft will be configured with 70 seats and are scheduled for delivery between Oct-2018 and Mar-2019. The agreement is valued at more than USD100 million. The airline currently operates nine ATR 72-600s and six ATR 72-500s, which will be progressively replaced by ATR 72-600s. The number of ATR aircraft operating in ASEAN countries increased from 50 to nearly 250 since 2007. [more - original PR]