15-Nov-2018 12:15 PM
Bangkok Airways scheduled services revenue flat, charter revenue jumps in 3Q2018
Bangkok Airways reported (14-Nov-2018) airline business revenue accounted for 73.7% of income in 3Q2018, down from 75.5% in 3Q2017. Key highlights include:
- Revenue from scheduled domestic and international services decreased 0.3% year-on-year to THB4959.3 million (USD150.9 million) in 3Q2018.
- Revenue from charter services increased 27.1% to THB187.5 million (USD5.7 million) due to the launch of scheduled charter services from Koh Samui to Chengdu, Chongqing and Guangzhou.
- Passenger numbers increased 0.9% for 9M2018, mainly driven by growth from international points of sale. North Asia contributed 20% growth in passenger numbers, followed by the rest of Asia and Europe at 10%.
- Fuel costs increased 10.9% for the first nine months of 2018 and accounted for 18.2% of total expenses. Growth in fuel costs was mainly due to higher average fuel prices and additional excise tax for domestic services.
- Cost of passenger services decreased 10.4% due to the adjustment of services based on demand. [more - original PR]