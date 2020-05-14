Become a CAPA Member
14-May-2020 12:32 PM

Bangkok Airways reports 74% decline in EBIT in 1Q2020

Bangkok Airways reported (13-May-2020) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2020:

  • Total revenue: THB6423 million, -17.5% year-on-year;
  • Operating revenue: THB6083 million, -21.1%;
    • Airlines: THB4495 million, -25.2%;
    • Airports: THB137.5 million, -18.4%;
    • Airport related operations: THB994 million, -14.6%;
  • Total costs: THB6684 million, -3.4%;
    • Airlines: THB4617 million, -18%;
      • Fuel: THB1112 million, -13.3%;
      • Labour: THB773.5 million, -7.7%;
  • EBIT: THB259.3 million, -73.7%;
  • Net profit (loss): (THB338.6 million), compared to a profit of 510.8 million in p-c-p;
  • Passenger yield: THB4.77, +1%;
  • Revenue per ASK: THB3.42, -12%;
  • Cost per ASK: THB3.4, -4%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB3.14, +13%;
  • Average stage length: 703.8km, -5%;
  • Total assets: THB57,356 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: THB4545 million;
  • Total liabilities: THB35,014 million. [more - original PR]

