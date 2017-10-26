Bangkok Airways partnership portfolio increases focus on Asia

Bangkok Airways president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, speaking at the AAPA Assembly of Presidents, stated (25-Oct-2017) the airline's partnership portfolio is starting to focus more on Asia. "Most of our passengers are still Europeans", Capt Prasarttong-Osoth said. "[But] we have more and more Asians coming up". Bangkok Airways currently has 23 codeshare partners and continues to expand its partnership portfolio. Capt Prasarttong-Osoth pointed out that "we can go with anybody" as Bangkok Airways has decided not to pursue membership in a global alliance.