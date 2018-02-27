27-Feb-2018 12:19 PM
Bangkok Airways outlines business plans for 2018
Bangkok Airways outlined (26-Feb-2018) its business outlook for 2018, as follows:
- Revenue is expected to grow 10% year-on-year from THB28.49 billion (USD911.5 million) in 2017;
- Passenger numbers are expected to increase 7% from 5.99 million in 2017 and load factor is expected to reach 70%;
- Network expansion:
- Commence new services, including Chiang Mai-Hanoi from 25-Mar-2018 and Phuket-Yangon in 4Q2018;
- Commence new Koh Samui-China charter services, including Koh Samui-Xian and Koh Samui-Changsha;
- Increase frequency on popular domestic and international services, including increasing Bangkok-Phuket frequency to 66 times weekly, Bangkok-Vientiane frequency to 14 times weekly and Bangkok-Mandalay frequency to 11 times weekly;
- Fleet: Receive two A319 aircraft and replace six ATR 72-500s with new ATR 72-600s. Fleet size will be maintained at 38 aircraft;
- Sign codeshare agreements with another four to six airlines. The carrier has codeshare partnerships with 24 airlines;
- Invest more in airport related businesses:
- Construct a new hangar at Sukhothai Airport able to accommodate up to C checks;
- Expand Bangkok Air Catering by opening another catering facility at Chiang Mai International Airport;
- Bangkok Flight Services is expected to sign contracts with four additional airlines;
- BFS Cargo is expected to add four clients;
- Open new international passenger lounges at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport;
- Improve service quality for passengers and launch a new version of the mobile app;
- Sales:
- Concentrate on Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam. The airline stated: "We foresee that these countries project notable economic growth and high travel demand". The airline currently operates 40 times weekly to the four countries and plans to increase frequency and introduce new services to meet growing demand;
- Focus on the China market, specially Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Chongqing. The airline is working with Chinese tour operators to sell Koh Samui packages and will work with more travel companies to attract Chinese tourists;
- Increase online travel agent revenue by 30% and sign more MoUs with global online travel companies and local online companies in non-English speaking countries, such as Spain and Russia;
- The airline remains interested in the Americas, South Africa, Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan;
- The airline plans to tap the corporate and government travel sectors to support domestic sales;
- Marketing:
- The marketing goal for 2018 will be to elevate the airline's brand positioning in Thailand and foreign markets. The company is in talks with two "world-class brands" to help build brand awareness globally;
- Conduct special marketing events, launch new testimonial commercials featuring passengers and work with the government and private sector to promote tourism in Thailand and Southeast Asia;
- Invest in "integrated-advertisements" in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam to promote travel to Thailand;
- Launched a campaign with airline partners to attract more passengers from Europe to Trat, Sukhothai, Chiang Rai, Lampang and Da Nang;
- Continue to focus on building customer loyalty and expanding client groups in Thailand;
- Offer exclusive privileges, events and benefits for FlyerBonus members. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Thai]