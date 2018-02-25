26-Feb-2018 9:52 AM
Bangkok Airways EBIT down 77% in 2017
Bangkok Airways reported (22-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Operating revenue: THB26,199 million (USD771.0 million), +0.9% year-on-year;
- Airlines: THB20,491 million (USD603.0 million), -1.1%;
- Total costs: THB26,151 million (USD769.6 million), +14.1%;
- Fuel: THB4265 million (USD125.5 million), +37.8%;
- EBIT: THB864 million (USD25.5 million), -76.8%;
- Net profit: THB788 million (USD23.2 million), -55.4%;
- Scheduled passengers: 5.9 million, +5.4%;
- Domestic: 4.3 million, +5.2%;
- International: 1.7 million, +5.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 68.5%, -0.7ppt;
- Domestic: 74.2%, -1.5ppt;
- International: 62.1%, -1.4ppt;
- Average stage length: 776.6km, +3.0%;
- Passenger yield: THB4.44 (USD 13.1 cents), -9.0%;
- Revenue per ASK: THB3.34 (USD 9.8 cents), -8.5%;
- Cost per ASK: THB3.43 (USD 10.1 cents), +3.0%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB2.80 (USD 8.2 cents), -0.7%;
- Total assets: THB57,942 million (USD1705 million);
- Cash and cash equivalents and current investments: THB9996 million (USD294.2 million);
- Total liabilities: THB29,556 million (USD869.8 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.02943