Loading
26-Feb-2018 9:52 AM

Bangkok Airways EBIT down 77% in 2017

Bangkok Airways reported (22-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Operating revenue: THB26,199 million (USD771.0 million), +0.9% year-on-year;
    • Airlines: THB20,491 million (USD603.0 million), -1.1%;
  • Total costs: THB26,151 million (USD769.6 million), +14.1%;
    • Fuel: THB4265 million (USD125.5 million), +37.8%;
  • EBIT: THB864 million (USD25.5 million), -76.8%;
  • Net profit: THB788 million (USD23.2 million), -55.4%;
  • Scheduled passengers: 5.9 million, +5.4%;
    • Domestic: 4.3 million, +5.2%;
    • International: 1.7 million, +5.9%;
  • Passenger load factor: 68.5%, -0.7ppt;
    • Domestic: 74.2%, -1.5ppt;
    • International: 62.1%, -1.4ppt;
  • Average stage length: 776.6km, +3.0%;
  • Passenger yield: THB4.44 (USD 13.1 cents), -9.0%;
  • Revenue per ASK: THB3.34 (USD 9.8 cents), -8.5%;
  • Cost per ASK: THB3.43 (USD 10.1 cents), +3.0%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB2.80 (USD 8.2 cents), -0.7%;
  • Total assets: THB57,942 million (USD1705 million);
  • Cash and cash equivalents and current investments: THB9996 million (USD294.2 million);
  • Total liabilities: THB29,556 million (USD869.8 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.02943

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More