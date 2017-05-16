Bangkok Airways EBIT almost halved in 1Q2017

Bangkok Airways reported (15-May-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total revenue: THB7469 million (USD212.1 million), -3.9% year-on-year; Passenger fare: THB5923 million (USD168.2 million), -3.5%; Sales and service income: THB983.3 million (USD27.9 million), +11.8%; Passenger service charge: THB156.2 million (USD4.4 million), -12.1%;

Total costs: THB6492 million (USD184.4 million), +14.2%; Fuel: THB1134 million (USD32.2 million), +49.8%;

EBIT: THB1105 million (USD31.4 million), -48.7%;

Net profit: THB565.0 million (USD16.0 million), -64.1%;

Scheduled passengers: 1.6 million, +2.7%; Domestic: 1.2 million, +1.4%; International: 461,900, +6.2%;

Passenger load factor: 71.3%, -3.1ppts; Domestic: 77.1%, -3.6ppts; International: 64.5%, -1.6ppt;

Passenger yield: THB4.91 (USD 13.9 cents), -9.7%;

Revenue per ASK: THB3.74 (USD 10.6 cents), -15.4%;

Cost per ASK: THB3.36 (USD 9.5 cents), +2.1%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB2.70 (USD 7.7 cents), -3.6%;

Average stage length: 759km, +3.9%;

Total assets: THB57,993 million (USD1647 million);

Cash and cash equivalents and current investments: THB10,602 million (USD301 million);

Total liabilities: THB27,187 million (USD772 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028398 for 1Q2017