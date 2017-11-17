Bangkok Airways reports sharp operating profit decline in 3Q2017

Bangkok Airways reported (16-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

Total revenue: THB6801 million (USD203.4 million), +1.5% year-on-year; Airlines: THB5189 million (USD155.2 million), -0.6%;

Operating revenue: THB6687 million (USD200.0 million), +2.9%;

EBIT: THB173.4 million (USD5.2 million), -83.5%;

Net profit (loss): (THB157.3 million) (USD4.7 million), compared to a profit of THB662.4 million (USD19.0 million) in p-c-p;

Scheduled passengers: 1.5 million, +6.9%; Domestic: 1.1 million, +6.4%; International: 407,100, +8.2%;

Passenger load factor: 69.4%, -0.9ppt; Domestic: 75.8%, stable; International: 61.9%, -1.1ppt;

Passenger yield: THB4.33 (USD 12.95 cents), -10.2%;

Revenue per ASK: THB3.35 (USD 10.02 cents), -10.4%;

Cost per ASK: THB3.51 (USD 10.50 cents), +6.4%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB2.91 (USD 8.70 cents), +4.3%;

Average stage length: 783.1 km, +4.6%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029905 for 3Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028635 for 3Q2016