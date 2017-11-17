Loading
17-Nov-2017 11:06 AM

Bangkok Airways reports sharp operating profit decline in 3Q2017

Bangkok Airways reported (16-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total revenue: THB6801 million (USD203.4 million), +1.5% year-on-year;
    • Airlines: THB5189 million (USD155.2 million), -0.6%;
  • Operating revenue: THB6687 million (USD200.0 million), +2.9%;
  • EBIT: THB173.4 million (USD5.2 million), -83.5%;
  • Net profit (loss): (THB157.3 million) (USD4.7 million), compared to a profit of THB662.4 million (USD19.0 million) in p-c-p;
  • Scheduled passengers: 1.5 million, +6.9%;
    • Domestic: 1.1 million, +6.4%;
    • International: 407,100, +8.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 69.4%, -0.9ppt;
    • Domestic: 75.8%, stable;
    • International: 61.9%, -1.1ppt;
  • Passenger yield: THB4.33 (USD 12.95 cents), -10.2%;
  • Revenue per ASK: THB3.35 (USD 10.02 cents), -10.4%;
  • Cost per ASK: THB3.51 (USD 10.50 cents), +6.4%;
  • Cost per ASK excl fuel: THB2.91 (USD 8.70 cents), +4.3%;
  • Average stage length: 783.1 km, +4.6%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.029905 for 3Q2017
*Based on the average conversion rate at THB1 = USD0.028635 for 3Q2016

