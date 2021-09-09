Bangkok Airways: Airport ownership 'good revenue stream'

Become a CAPA Member
Bangkok Airways president and CEO Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) it's ownership of Koh Samui Airport, Sukhothai Airport and Trat Airport is a "good revenue stream". Mr Prasarttong-Osoth said the ownership of Koh Samui makes managing flights from the airport easier on the carrier. He added: "We control the slot and we can create the flights according to the demand".

