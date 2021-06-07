Become a CAPA Member
7-Jun-2021 1:48 PM

Bangalore Airport achieves net energy neutral status in FY2020/2021

Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport achieved (04-Jun-2021) net energy neutral status in FY2020/2021, due to the following measures:

  • Signed off site power purchase agreement for solar power supply;
  • Signed off site power purchase agreement for wind power supply;
  • Installed additional ground mounted and rooftop solar power panels;
  • Converted all streetlights, perimeter lighting and airfield lights to LED lighting;
  • Implemented chiller plant optimisation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. [more - original PR]

