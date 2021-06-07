7-Jun-2021 1:48 PM
Bangalore Airport achieves net energy neutral status in FY2020/2021
Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport achieved (04-Jun-2021) net energy neutral status in FY2020/2021, due to the following measures:
- Signed off site power purchase agreement for solar power supply;
- Signed off site power purchase agreement for wind power supply;
- Installed additional ground mounted and rooftop solar power panels;
- Converted all streetlights, perimeter lighting and airfield lights to LED lighting;
- Implemented chiller plant optimisation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. [more - original PR]