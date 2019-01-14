Bamboo Airways to commence operations on 16-Jan-2019

Bamboo Airways opened (12-Jan-2019) ticket sales on 12-Jan-2019 and plans to commence operations on 16-Jan-2019, according to FLC Group. The airline will initially focus on services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to tourist destinations, including Buon Ma Thuot, Da Nang, Dong Hoi, Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon, Thanh Hoa, Van Don and Vinh. The airline offers 'Bamboo Eco' basic economy class, 'Bamboo Plus' flexible economy class with additional baggage allowance and 'Bamboo Business' business class fares. All fare classes include inflight meals. The carrier is also offering promotional packages combining flights, accommodation and golf. The airline is scheduled to operate the following services with A320 and A321neo aircraft from 16-Jan-2019 (Routes Online, 12-Jan-2019):