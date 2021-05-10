Bamboo Airways receives flight slot to operate US services from Sep-2021

Bamboo Airways, via its official Facebook account, announced (09-May-2021) it has been granted a regular direct flight slot to operate services from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco and Los Angeles, effective 01-Sep-2021. The carrier plans to operate the flights with long haul Boeing 787-9 aircraft. There are currently no direct services between the US and Vietnam, however Vietnam recorded 687,226 visitors from the US in 2019 (Vietnam News, 09-May-2021).