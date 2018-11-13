Bamboo Airways receives air transport business licence in Vietnam

FLC Group announced (12-Nov-2018) Bamboo Airways was granted an air transport business licence by Vietnam's Ministry of Transport on 12-Nov-2018, following approval by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. The ministry expects the airline to support the development of tourism, offer new products, open new markets, increase competition and offer more choice for consumers. The airline has completed preparations to commence operations in 4Q2018. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]