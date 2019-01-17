Bamboo Airways commences operations
Bamboo Airways commenced (16-Jan-2019) operations on 16-Jan-2019 with Ho Chi Minh City-Hanoi service. The airline also received one new A321neo aircraft on the same day. The aircraft is configured with eight business class and 196 economy class seats. The carrier offers three airfare classes, comprising economy class, flexible economy and business class. The airline intends to operate 37 domestic routes connecting Vietnam's major cities and tourist destinations. Initial services will include Hanoi-Buon Ma Thuot, Hanoi-Dong Hoi, Hanoi-Nha Trang, Hanoi-Quy Nhon, Ho Chi Minh City-Quy Nhon and Ho Chi Minh City-Van Don. The airline plans to commence international services to Japan, Korea and Singapore in 2019 with the aim to also serve Europe. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]