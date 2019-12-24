Become a CAPA Member
24-Dec-2019 8:36 AM

Bamboo Airways becomes first private airline in Vietnam to operate widebody aircraft

Bamboo Airways stated (23-Dec-2019) it became the first private airline in Vietnam to operate widebody aircraft following delivery of the carrier's first Boeing 787-9. The aircraft is expected to enter service in early Jan-2020, operating domestic services between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc initially. Bamboo Airways said the aircraft will play a "key role in the future operation of the airline's medium and long haul routes to Asia, Europe and America in 2020". [more - original PR]

