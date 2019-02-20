20-Feb-2019 9:33 AM
Baltimore/Washington Airport pax down 1% in Dec-2018; 27.1m pax in 2018
Baltimore/Washington International Airport reported (19-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2018:
-
- Passengers: 2.2 million, -1.0% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 2.1 million, -1.8%;
- International: 108,775, +17.9%;
- Cargo: 19,578 tonnes, +7.9%;
-
- Freight: 19,177 tonnes, +8.9%;
-
- Domestic: 18,845 tonnes, +9.6%;
- International: 332 tonnes, -18.8%;
- Mail: 401 tonnes, -25.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 21,733, -1.7%;
- 2018:
- Commercial passengers: 27.1 million, +2.9%;
- Cargo: 199,546 tonnes, +18.9%;
- Aircraft movements: 266,569, +1.9%. [more - original PR]