20-Feb-2019 9:33 AM

Baltimore/Washington Airport pax down 1% in Dec-2018; 27.1m pax in 2018

Baltimore/Washington International Airport reported (19-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2018:
    • Passengers: 2.2 million, -1.0% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 2.1 million, -1.8%;
      • International: 108,775, +17.9%;
    • Cargo: 19,578 tonnes, +7.9%;
      • Freight: 19,177 tonnes, +8.9%;
        • Domestic: 18,845 tonnes, +9.6%;
        • International: 332 tonnes, -18.8%;
      • Mail: 401 tonnes, -25.5%;
    • Aircraft movements: 21,733, -1.7%;
  • 2018:
    • Commercial passengers: 27.1 million, +2.9%;
    • Cargo: 199,546 tonnes, +18.9%;
    • Aircraft movements: 266,569, +1.9%. [more - original PR]

