20-Feb-2019 12:09 PM

BALPA welcomes new pilot apprenticeship scheme supported by major UK airlines

British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) welcomed (19-Feb-2019) the launch of the first ever apprenticeship standard for commercial airline pilots in the UK. The apprenticeship standard for first pilot officers was developed by a Aviation Industry Skills Board specialist sub group, and is supported by BALPA, the Honourable Company of Air Pilots and several major aviation employers, including British Airways, Flybe, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic. [more - original PR]

