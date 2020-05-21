BALPA urges UK Government for strategic aviation plan to see industry through crisis

British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) stated (20-May-2020) UK's Government has no strategic plan on assisting the aviation industry through the coronavirus induced crisis, after evidence was given to the Transport Select Committee on 20-May-2020. BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton called for immediate action from the government to ensure airlines are made to honour agreements and to not allow the situation to be used to reduce terms and conditions for staff. [more - original PR]