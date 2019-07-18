BALPA to ballot members on Ryanair strike

British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA), representing UK based Ryanair pilots, announced (17-Jul-2019) plans to ballot members for possible industrial action. BALPA tabled a pay and conditions claim with Ryanair concerning pensions, maternity benefits, allowances and improved pay structures, however the parties were unable to reach an agreement. BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton commented: "We have not been able to make any progress with Ryanair at all on any of our areas of concern. As usual with Ryanair, it's their way or the highway, and we are not prepared to put up with that". [more - original PR]