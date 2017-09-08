Thomas Cook Airlines strikes marks first British pilots' strike since 1974

British Airlines Pilots' Association (BALPA) members among Thomas Cook Airlines pilot crew commenced (08-Sep-2017) strike action over pay disputes. BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said: "Going on strike is not something pilots take lightly. BALPA members haven't been on strike since 1974, but with no sensible pay offer on the table, Thomas Cook pilots have had no other option". As previously reported by CAPA, the strike is scheduled for 12 hours in order to cause minimal disruptions. [more - original PR]