BALPA calls for UK Prime Minister and Transport Minister to address Brexit impact on aviation

BALPA called (13-Jun-2017) on UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Transport Minister Chris Grayling to urgently address Brexit impacts on aviation, airport expansion and drone policy. Details include:

BALPA warned the aviation industry and the whole UK economy could be impacted by a "poorly-planned" Brexit strategy. Flights go on sale more than one year before travel, leaving a narrow window before the UK officially leaves the EU . Lack of clarity for passengers could affect consumer confidence and prevent passengers making bookings;

The aviation industry is worth GBP52 billion to the UK economy and the government must do all it can now to ensure jobs and flight safety are not put at risk;

BALPA warned that UK based carriers could seek to set up bases within the EU if Brexit uncertainty continues. BALPA cites Virgin Atlantic , which reported a significant loss in profits due to the falling pound;

BALPA urged the government to act swiftly on airport expansion to ensure UK aviation grows and does not lose custom to European hub airports including Paris and Amsterdam;

BALPA requested reassurance that the government is taking the issue of drones seriously and is taking steps to put in place legislation to prevent a serious collision. [more - original PR]