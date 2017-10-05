BALPA members to vote on arbitration with Thomas Cook Airlines

British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) issued (04-Oct-2017) the following update on the Thomas Cook Airlines pilot pay dispute:

Should BALPA pilot members vote yes to arbitration, the result will be put to Thomas Cook to determine if the carrier wishes to enter arbitration;

If pilots vote no, or should Thomas Cook refuse to enter arbitration, pilots will continue with industrial action set for 24 hours on 06-Oct-2017;

Further strikes are also planned for three days from 12-Oct-2017 and four days from 19-Oct-2017 should a deal not be reached earlier.

BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton added: "We always wanted to resolve the pay dispute in Thomas Cook through negotiation but nine days of ACAS talks resulted in a stalemate. Therefore, we have put it to our members whether they want to continue their dispute by further strike action or by arbitration". [more - original PR]