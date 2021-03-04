BALPA general secretary 'utterly dismayed' following UK Budget announcement

British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) general secretary Brian Strutton, responding to the UK Government's budget announcement, stated (03-Mar-2021) he is "utterly dismayed" that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak "can ignore this industry which is clearly going to be the last to recover from COVID". Mr Strutton said it is "is a massive slap in the face for the industry that has supported repatriations, brought in vital supplies and faced never ending changes to restrictions and rules and a total shutdown as a result of Government policy", adding that Mr Sunak "totally abandoned aviation and failed to acknowledge just how difficult times are for the sector right now". [more - original PR]