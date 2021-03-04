Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Mar-2021 9:43 AM

BALPA general secretary 'utterly dismayed' following UK Budget announcement

British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) general secretary Brian Strutton, responding to the UK Government's budget announcement, stated (03-Mar-2021) he is "utterly dismayed" that UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak "can ignore this industry which is clearly going to be the last to recover from COVID". Mr Strutton said it is "is a massive slap in the face for the industry that has supported repatriations, brought in vital supplies and faced never ending changes to restrictions and rules and a total shutdown as a result of Government policy", adding that Mr Sunak "totally abandoned aviation and failed to acknowledge just how difficult times are for the sector right now". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More