BALPA suspends Thomas Cook Airlines pilots strike, consults members and considers arbitration

British Airlines Pilots' Association (BALPA) suspended (27-Sep-2017) its planned Thomas Cook Airlines pilots strike scheduled for 29-Sep-2017. BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton added: "BALPA has suspended the strike plan for Friday while we consult with members on escalating the strikes to eight days in October. Alternatively, there is the option of arbitration, but at the moment Thomas Cook has not indicated they would be prepared to accept this as a means of resolving their dispute with their pilots". [more - original PR]