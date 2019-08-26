BALPA calls three days of strikes at British Airways in Sep-2019

British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) announced (25-Aug-2019) it has given notice to British Airways (BA) that it will call on its members to strike on 09/10/27-Sep-2019. BALPA stated: "Over several days of ACAS talks BALPA put forward a number of packages that we believe would have resolved this dispute without a strike, and which we could have recommended to our members for acceptance prior to strike action. BA did not accept any of these packages, and it is clear following discussions with members over the last few days that BA's most recent offer will not gain the support of anywhere near a majority of its pilots". The pilots union estimates the three days of strike action to cost BA around GBP120 million. [more - original PR]