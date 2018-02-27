BALPA calls for preferential access for Glasgow based pilots following closure of Ryanair base

British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA) called (27-Feb-2018) on Ryanair to assure all Glasgow based pilots will receive preferential access to relocate when their base closes later in 2018. BALPA national officer Terry Brandon commented: "This is sad news for the pilot community based at Glasgow and we will do all that we can to support our members. We have started the process of consultation with Ryanair to ensure that our members jobs are protected". Ryanair plans to close its Glasgow International Airport base in Nov-2018 and transfer one based aircraft to Edinburgh Airport. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II - Ryanair]