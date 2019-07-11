BALPA: British Airways negotiations have broken down

British Airline Pilots' Association (BALPA), via its official Twitter account, stated (10-Jul-2019) negotiations with British Airways (BA) over pay have "broken down without agreement". BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton added: "It is bitterly disappointing that despite two full days at ACAS [independent state arbitrator] we are still no further forward. BALPA tabled options for resolution but BA was not prepared to negotiate so there was no progress at all and no point continuing... Until BA changes its attitude there is little prospect of talks resuming". Mr Strutton added BALPA remains "open and flexible" to finding a solution to avoid strikes during the peak summer period.