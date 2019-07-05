Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport transitions to cloud technology with Amadeus

Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport transitioned (04-Jul-2019) to cloud technology in cooperation with Amadeus, becoming the first airport in the world to complete the switch. Amadeus EVP for airport IT Bruno Spada said: "Airports such as Heydar Aliyev International demonstrate the significant integration, collaboration and mobility benefits the cloud can deliver". The new software will allow more effective personalised passenger services and will improve the functionality of the booking system, inventory database and income management system. Azerbaijan Airlines president Jahangir Asgarov and Amadeus general counsel and corporate secretary Tomás López Fernebrand also signed an agreement on the introduction of Amadeus Altéa PSS software at Azerbaijan Airlines. [more - original PR - English/Azerbaijani/Russian]