Bain Capital Private Equity led consortium acquires Trans Maldivian Airways

Bain Capital Private Equity (Bain Capital) formed (18-Dec-2017) a consortium to acquire Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) from a private equity firm. The consortium includes Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Services Holdings Ltd (Tempus Global) and TBRJ Fund 1 L.P. Bain Capital, which is headquartered in the US. After the transaction, the A share-listed Tempus Global will own nearly 5% of TMA through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. The JV of Tempus Holdings, TBRJ Asset Management, will hold an approximately 15% stake in TMA through its USD fund TBRJ Fund 1. The remaining 80% will be owned by Bain Capital. TMA handles approximately 490,000 passengers p/a from Male Velana International Airport with an operation of 49 seaplanes, across around 50,000 annual services. Bain Capital MD Jonathan Zhu stated: "TMA is well-positioned to capture the growing tourism demand in the Maldives. Leveraging Bain Capital Private Equity's successful track record in the leisure industry, we look forward to working with the current management team, employees and customers of TMA to continue to grow and support the industry". [more - original PR - Bain] [more - original PR - Tempus Group]