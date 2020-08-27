Become a CAPA Member
Bahrain updates COVID-19 measures for incoming passengers

Bahrain's Ministry of Health announced (19-Aug-2020) the implementation of the following measures recommended by the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus, effective 20-Aug-2020:

  • Continued compulsory COVID-19 PCR testing of all passengers arriving into Bahrain International Airport;
  • All incoming passengers to pay the costs of two COVID-19 tests, specifically the test upon arrival in Bahrain and another test after their quarantine for 10 days;
  • All incoming passengers to download and activate the 'BeAware Bahrain' app;
  • Compulsory 10 day quarantine to be lifted for all incoming passengers who test negative upon arrival in Bahrain;
  • All incoming passengers mandated to sign a declaration that states they will follow self isolation regulations until their COVID-19 test is confirmed negative;
  • Citizens, residents and travellers staying in Bahrain longer than 10 days must test on the 10th day of their arrival. [more - original PR]

