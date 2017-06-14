Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE clarify ban applies only to Qatari airlines and aircraft

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA), Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified restrictions on the use of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE airspace for air services to and from Qatar apply only to aviation companies and aircraft registered in Qatar (Bahrain News Agency/Saudi Press Agency/WAM/AFP/Reuters, 13/14-Jun-2017). BCAA, Saudi GACA and the UAE GCAA said they remain committed to the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, but noted their respective governments' right to take precautionary measures to protect national security.