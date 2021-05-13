Bahamasair expects to recover to 65% of pre COVID-19 capacity in summer 2021

Bahamasair MD Tracy Cooper, speaking at CAPA Live May 2021, stated (13-May-2021) the airline has "seen some resurgence both in international and domestic travel recently because of the testing regimen and new procedures that the government is implementing", which has supported travel "not just for coming into the Bahamas, but also traveling in and around the Bahamas". Mr Cooper said Bahamasair was operating approximately 30% of its pre COVID-19 outbreak schedule at the end of 2020, while "right now, going into summer, we're going to be around 65%". He added: "so we're not going to be 100%, but the growth is encouraging".