Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation working with carriers to reestablish air connectivity

Bahamas' Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar announced (07-Sep-2020) the Ministry is committed to revitalising the country's tourism industry while emphasising that the health and wellbeing of citizens, residents and visitors remain paramount. The Ministry is working with airline partners to secure direct airlift from key markets where the COVID-19 infection curve has been flattened. Bahamas will enter Phase III of the tourism readiness & recovery plan on 15-Oct-2020, which includes the reopening of beaches and major hotels. All hotel guests must abide by a 14 day Vacation-In-Place, which will allow guests access to all amenities, including hotel spas, gyms, bars and more. Phase 3 will also see the reopening of attractions, excursions and tours on 01-Nov-2020. Tourism plays an integral role in the Bahamas' economy, accounting for more than 50% of the country's GDP and 60% of national employment. Phase IV will include the reopening of vendors, select attractions, casinos, cruises and ferries. [more - original PR]