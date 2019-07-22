Bahamas and Canada sign a new ASA

Bahamas and Canada signed (18-Jul-2019) a bilateral air transport agreement. This is the latest in a series of air service agreements (ASA) signed by the Bahamas, including agreements in 2018 with the Netherlands, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and a number of African and European countries. Bahamas' Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D'Aguilar stated the agreement allows Bahamian aviation companies to take advantage of economic opportunities in Canada. [more - original PR]