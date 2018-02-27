Backbone Aviation to resume operations under new ownership

Backbone Aviation, via its official Facebook account, announced (26-Feb-2018) plans to resume operations under the ownership of a group of Irish and American investors. The carrier confirmed its employees will remain with the company and aircraft have been secured for operations. Backbone Aviation CEO Einar Adalsteinsson stated: "Backbone will expand greatly under the new ownership, and owing to the strength of the new group, the company is able to offer better services than ever before, to both the Charter and the ACMI market".