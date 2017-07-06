Vietnam Airlines pax up 6% in 1H2017, estimates USD24m profit

Vietnam Airlines recorded (05-Jul-2017) a 6.1% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers to 9.95 million in 1H2017. The airline operated 70,400 services and transported more than 150,000 tonnes of cargo. Group revenue was estimated at VND42,758 billion (USD1.9 billion), including VND31,545 billion (USD1.4 billion) at Vietnam Airlines. Group pre-tax profit was estimated at VND830 billion (USD36.5 million), including VND550 billion (USD24.2 million) at Vietnam Airlines. Total Vietnam passenger numbers increased 17% to 27.6 million. International traffic increased 20.4% to 12 million, driven mainly by LCCs, and domestic traffic grew 14.5% to 15.6 million. LCCs hold a 57% share of the domestic market. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]