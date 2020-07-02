2-Jul-2020 10:01 AM
Azur Air resumes passenger services
Azur Air resumed (01-Jul-2020) passenger services with the operation of Yekaterinburg-Sochi service. The carrier will operate scheduled domestic services to Abakan and Sochi for the first time. Azur Air's network will include services from Blagoveshchensk, Irkutsk, Kazan, Kemerovo, Khabarovsk, Krasnoyarsk, Moscow, St Petersburg, Ufa, Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg and Yuzhno Sakhalinsk to Krasnodar Krai. Azur Air will operate scheduled Moscow services from 19-Jul-2020. Services will be operated with Boeing 767-300. [more - original PR - Russian]