10-Aug-2018 2:08 PM
Azul updates 2018 outlook
Azul revised (10-Aug-2018) its 2018 outlook, as follows:
- Capacity (ASK): 16% to 18% increase. Previously 17% to 20% increase. 1H2018: 15.3%;
- Domestic: 7% to 9% increase. Previously 8% to 10% increase. 1H2018: 3.2%;
- International: 50% to 55% increase. Previously 55% to 60% increase. 1H2018: 76.6%;
- Operations: 2% to 3% increase. Previously 3% to 4% increase. 1H2018: -2%;
- CASK ex fuel: 1% to 3% reduction. Previously 2% to 4% reduction. 1H2018: 0.6%;
- Operating margin: 9% to 11%. Previously 11% to 13%. 1H2018: 8.2%.