10-Aug-2018

Azul updates 2018 outlook

Azul revised (10-Aug-2018) its 2018 outlook, as follows:

  • Capacity (ASK): 16% to 18% increase. Previously 17% to 20% increase. 1H2018: 15.3%;
    • Domestic: 7% to 9% increase. Previously 8% to 10% increase. 1H2018: 3.2%;
    • International: 50% to 55% increase. Previously 55% to 60% increase. 1H2018: 76.6%;
  • Operations: 2% to 3% increase. Previously 3% to 4% increase. 1H2018: -2%;
  • CASK ex fuel: 1% to 3% reduction. Previously 2% to 4% reduction. 1H2018: 0.6%;
  • Operating margin: 9% to 11%. Previously 11% to 13%. 1H2018: 8.2%. [more - original PR - English/Spanish]

