CAPA – Centre for Aviation stated (20-Sep-2017) Azul is due to incorporate five A330-900neo aircraft, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The information was published in a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing stating that the aircraft will be leased for a term of 144 months at a rate of USD783,000 monthly per aircraft. Avolon were announced as the appointed manager and no delivery dates have been announced.